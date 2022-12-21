US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
Washington, Dec 21
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

