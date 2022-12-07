Indonesia’s Parliament passes law criminalizing adultery
AP

AP

Jakarta, Dec 6
FILE - The central business district skyline is seen during the dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2019. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - The central business district skyline is seen during the dusk in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2019. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio