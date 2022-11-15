World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
AP

AP

Lagos, Nigeria, Nov 15
People move through a market in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
People move through a market in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio