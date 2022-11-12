Ukraine says troops preparing to enter Kherson left by Russians
AP

AP

Kyiv, Nov 11
Evacuees from Kherson walk from a bus upon their arrival to Dzhankoi, Crimea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Evacuees from Kherson walk from a bus upon their arrival to Dzhankoi, Crimea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio