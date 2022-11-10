US claims 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine
AP

AP

Washington, Nov 10
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 12, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 12, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio