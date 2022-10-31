Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
AP

AP

Morbi, Oct 31
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct 31, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct 31, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio