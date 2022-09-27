Sugar tax could boost both health and economy

Sarah Mounsey

Sep 27
The Fijian diet has shifted in recent years away from food and vegetables, towards carbohydrates and sugar. (Pacific Community)
The Fijian diet has shifted in recent years away from food and vegetables, towards carbohydrates and sugar. (Pacific Community)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio