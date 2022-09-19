Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
AP

AP

London, Sep 19
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP/RSS Photo)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio