Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing
Tokyo, Sep 19
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday Sept 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (AP/RSS Photo)
