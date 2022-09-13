Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
Kyiv, Sep 13
A Ukrainian soldier smiles from a military vehicle on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

