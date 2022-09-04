Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding
AP

AP

Islamabad, Sep 4
People use cot to salvage belongings from their nearby flooded home caused by heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
People use cot to salvage belongings from their nearby flooded home caused by heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio