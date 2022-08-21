20 dead as gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital
Mogadishu, Aug 21
Soldiers patrol outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug, 20, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
