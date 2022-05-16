Two electrocuted on way to victory rally in Salyan

Two people died in Salyan as they were electrocuted on their way to take part in a victory rally of Kumakh rural municipality’s elected representatives.

According to the police, the deceased are Gopal Budhamagar, 22, and Lokendra Rana, 26, of Kumakh-1.

They were traveling on the roof of a bus when they came in contact with electric live wires in Kumakh-2 bordering Rukum West Municipality of Rukum, said the police.

Fifteen others are receiving treatment at Mission Hospital, Chaurjahari.