Dhiraj Pratap Singh has been appointed Inspector General of Nepal Police.

The Cabinet meeting on Sunday has appointed Singh as IGP on recommendation of the Home Ministry, according to a Baluwatar source.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were also contenders for the post of top cop.

Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.

The Cabinet has also appointed Raju Aryal as Inspector General of Armed Police Force (APF) on recommendation of the Home Ministry. He was the lone contender for the post of APF chief after the Cabinet meeting last Tuesday promoted him to AIG.