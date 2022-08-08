Man United loses 2-1 to Brighton in Ten Hag’s 1st EPL game
AP

AP

Manchester, Aug 7
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Brighton won 2-1. (AP/RSS Photo)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Brighton won 2-1. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio