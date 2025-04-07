Five properties of contractor Sharada Prasad Adhikari being auctioned off

Properties in various locations registered under the name of contractor Sharada Prasad Adhikari are being auctioned off.

Nabil Bank has put up houses and lands registered under Adhikari’s name in different locations for auction as part of loan recovery proceedings.

The bank had published a notice regarding the auction of his properties back in January.

Adhikari is the landlord of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Dahal is currently living in a rented house owned by Adhikari in Khumaltar.

According to sources, Nabil Bank has taken possession of Adhikari's properties in five different locations. Among these, it has already auctioned off properties in two locations.

The bank has taken possession of 41 aanas of land near the Lalitpur District Administration Office; one ropani of land including a five-story house at Man Bhawan; 3.1 aanas of land including a two-and-a-half-story house at Syuchatar; 6 aanas of land at Khadka Gaun, Naikap; and 6.5 aanas of land at Khumaltar registered in Adhikari’s name.

Sources said that the properties at Naikap and Syuchatar have already been auctioned off.

It is said that the plots of land near the Lalitpur District Administration Office and at Khumaltar will be sold by the first week of Baisakh (third week of April).

The bank has yet to recover Rs 700 million from contractor Adhikari. It has recovered Rs 11 million in bad loans so far.

Sources also revealed that over 2 ropanis of land and the house rented by Dahal in Khumaltar were mortgaged to a bank by Adhikari.

Adhikari is the owner of Shailung Construction Company. In recent times, he has become more widely known as Dahal’s landlord.

Adhikari, originally from Nuwakot, has been close to the Maoists since the start of the armed conflict. Maoist leader Post Bahadur Bogati had introduced him to Dahal. Adhikari had known Bogati since his visits to Adhikari's village.

Over time, Adhikari grew closer to Dahal as well. He also had a good relationship with Dahal’s late son, Prakash. When Prakash passed away, Dahal’s family was living in Lazimpat.

Adhikari suggested that the Dahals move into his house, saying the change of location would be good for them. He has been Dahal’s landlord ever since.

Most of the roads contracted to Adhikari’s company were not completed on time. As a result, his company was repeatedly blacklisted.

Dahal was also heavily criticized for living in the house of a contractor whose company failed to complete projects on time. At the time, even some Maoist leaders and cadres criticized him for it.

During an event organized by the Maoist, some cadres even said that they would instead raise money and buy a house for the chairman. Dahal then said that he would move out of Adhikari’s house—but never did.

Adhikari, who initially did computer-related work, purchased a company called The Modern Sherpa around 2003 and later renamed it to Shailung Construction.

He has undertaken more than 70 small and large contracts so far.