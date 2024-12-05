Arrest warrant issued for Rabi Lamichhane in Parsa too

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane in Parsa too.

The Parsa District Court issued an arrest warrant for 14 people including Lamichhane, then chairman of Gorkha Media Network GB Rai, and former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi on Wednesday.

Police have opened an investigation into the matter after it was found that money had been transferred to Gorkha Media Network from Sano Paila Savings and Credit Cooperative of Birgunj.

Savings worth more than Rs 1.45 billion had been deposited in Sano Paila Cooperative. According to a report by the parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperatives, more than Rs 80 million of the savings was found to have been transferred to Gorkha Media Network from the cooperative.

Lamichhane has been taken to District Police Office, Chitwan. Police are preparing to take him to Birgunj after they finish recording his statement in Chitwan.

Lamichhane is being investigated for misappropriation of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering.