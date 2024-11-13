Rabi Lamichhane brought to Bhairahawa

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has been brought to Bhairahawa.

A Buddha Air flight carrying Lamichhane took off from Pokhara International Airport at noon Tuesday.

The plane has landed at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa.

An arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane for investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds of Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative in Butwal.

RSP workers are holding a demonstration outside the airport. Nobody has been allowed to enter the airport.

Security has been tightened around the airport, District Police Office, Rupandehi District Court, and Government Attorney’s Office.

According to police, Lamichhane will be taken to the Government Attorney’s Office only after he is taken to the District Police Office and provided lunch.

Earlier, former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi was also taken to Butwal and his statement was recorded there.