Govt holds talks with Ruby Khan's group

The Ministry of Home Affairs has held talks with the group led by activist Ruby Khan that had been holding demonstrations seeking justice for Nirmala Kurmi.

The Khan-led group and a team from the Home Ministry held talks on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sher Bagwan, information officer of Women’s Rights Forum, the group is planning to stop the demonstrations as the government has expressed commitment to fulfill Khan’s demand.

“We have held talks with the government. An agreement has yet to be reached,” Bagwan said. “If there’s an agreement, we’ll stop the demonstrations from today.”

The group of 13 led by Khan has been staging demonstrations since June 7. On Monday, they also held a demonstration at the Nepali Congress central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

The group has demanded justice for Nirmala Kurmi. They allege that Kurmi was murdered after being held captive for a long time.