Nepal Telecommunications Authority directs ISPs to lift ban on TikTok

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has directed all internet service providers to lift the ban on the video-sharing app TikTok.

On August 22, the government decided to lift the ban on TikTok with conditions. The NTA on Friday directed all internet providers to allow the use of TikTok as per the government’s decision.

“As the meeting of the Council on Ministers on August 22, 2024, had decided to remove the ban imposed on TikTok, being used as a social network, this directive has been issued by the Authority using the power granted by Section 15 of the Telecommunications Act, 1997, to all internet service providers and mobile service providers concerned to remove the ban imposed on TikTok until another decision is taken,” the NTA said in a notice issued on Friday.

A Cabinet meeting held on November 13 last year had decided to ban TikTok in Nepal citing disruption of social harmony when Pushpa Kamal Dahal was the prime minister.

The then deputy prime minister and home minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha had said that the government decided to ban the social media platform as it was used to disrupt social harmony, weaken nationalism and for unruly activities