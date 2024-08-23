Three Nepalis killed in landslide in India's Uttarakhand

Three Nepali nationals, all from Chitwan, have died in a landslide in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The three were killed after they were buried in a landslide that occurred at around 1:30 AM Friday in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

According to Chief District Officer of Chitwan Indra Dev Yadav, they have received information that Tul Bahadur Damai of Sitalpur, Madi-2; Krishna Bahadur Pariyar of Bhangata, Madi-1; and Purna Bahadur Nepali of Chharchhare, Madi-5 died in the landslide.

They had been working as road construction workers there for the past few months.

CDO Yadav said that their bodies would be brought to Nepal by coordinating with the Indian Embassy through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the Indian news agency ANI has reported that four Nepali nationals were found dead after being trapped under debris near Phanta helipad following heavy rains in Rudraprayag on Friday.

“All four people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them were Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the District Disaster Rescue Force (DDRF) team,” ANI quoted District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar as saying.