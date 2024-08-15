Tension mounts in Gatthaghar after truck hit kills scooter rider (Pictures)

Tension erupted in Gatthaghar of Bhaktapur after a truck hit a scooter on Thursday.

A truck (Na 6 Kha 2173) heading to Bhaktapur from Koteshwar hit a scooter (Ba 49 Pa 8944) at Gatthaghar at around 1:40 PM Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali at Kathmandu Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, the scooter rider was killed in the accident.

The scooter rider was crushed under the truck’s wheel after the truck struck the scooter.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Karki at District Police Range, Bhaktapur, the deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Sushma Nepali of Molung Rural Municipality-4, Dolakha. She had been living in Bagbazar of Kathmandu.

Police have sent her body to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj for postmortem.

The truck driver has been absconding after the accident. Police said that search for the driver was on.

Irate locals blocked the road and smashed the truck's windows after the accident. The demonstrators pelted stones at the police personnel as tension mounted. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A team of 80 personnel led by a superintendent of police from the District Police Range was deployed at the accident site. Another team of 115 personnel from Kathmandu was also deployed to contain the situation.

Police have begun further investigation into the incident.