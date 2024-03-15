Dipesh Pun arrested over gold smuggling

Son of former vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun has been arrested in connection with gold smuggling.

According to Bhim Dhakal, spokesperson for the Nepal Police Headquarters, Naxal, Dipesh Pun was arrested by a team from the Nepal Police Headquarters on Friday evening.

Pun's arrest comes a day after the Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling submitted its report to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane demanding action against 12 individuals including him and CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara among others.

Lamichhane submitted the commission’s report to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal earlier on Friday.

The Cabinet meeting Friday evening has already transferred Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Chief AIG Kiran Bajracharya who was also recommended for departmental action by the commission. AIG Shyam Lal Gyawali will now head the CIB.

The Cabinet meeting has also decided to immediately implement the recommendations made by the commission’s report.

The commission led by Dilli Raj Acharya submitted the 485-page report after investigating into the 60 kilograms of gold smuggled in disguise of brake shoes and nine kilograms as e-cigarettes.

It also conducted field inspection of seven different customs points including the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and the Rasuwagadhi border point. It again collected statements of 33 charged in the two cases of gold smuggling.