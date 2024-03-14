Seven more Nepalis serving in Russian forces killed: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that seven more Nepalis serving in Russian forces have died.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the ministry confirmed the deaths of seven Nepalis serving in Russian forces.

Earlier, the government had confirmed the deaths of 12 Nepalis who had joined Russian forces. The latest confirmation takes the death toll of Nepalis serving in Russian forces to 19.

According to the statement issued by the ministry, Purna Bahadur Gurung of Dhading, Nabin Shahi of Jajarkot, Padam Bahadur Ghimire of Udayapur, Ganga Ram Adhikari of Jhapa, Jit Bahadur BK of Baglung, Sanjay KC of Banke and Sundar Moktan of Rasuwa died while fighting for Russian forces.

The ministry has made clear in the statement that Nepali nationals are not allowed to join foreign armies except for those of some friendly countries.

It also said that the government has been making diplomatic efforts to bring back Nepali nationals who have joined Russian forces.

The government has also requested the Russian government to provide compensation to the families of Nepalis who have lost their lives, to provide treatment to those who have been injured and send them back to Nepal.