Seven killed in Udayapur jeep accident

Seven people were killed when a jeep heading to Ghodetar of Bhojpur from Dharan met with an accident in Udayapur district on Thursday morning.

According to Udayapur police, seven people including the driver died on the spot and seven others were severely injured when a jeep (Ko 1 Ja 2593) fell off a cliff at Belaka Municipality-7 of Udayapur at around 10:30 AM Thursday.

The driver has been identified as Man Bahadur Basnet while the other deceased have yet to be identified.

Superintendent of Police Ramesh Thapa, chief of Udayapur police, said that the police were still collecting the bodies of those killed in the accident.

The seven injured passengers have been taken to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for treatment.

According to SP Thapa, the accident took place in a remote area of Udayapur district bordering Bhojpur.

Police believe most of the passengers could be residents of Amchowk Rural Municipality in Bhojpur. Locals said that the jeep was carrying 14 people including four from a family.

