Senior deputy CEO of Prabhu and ex-CEO of Century banks arrested

Police have arrested 10 people including Senior Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prabhu Bank Manoj Neupane and former CEO of Century Commercial Bank Tulsi Ram Gautam.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested them on banking offense charges.

Additional Inspector General Kiran Bajracharya told Setopati that the CIB arrested the 10 from different parts of Kathmandu on Tuesday.

CIB had opened investigation into the matter on the request of Nepal Rastra Bank some time ago.

They have been accused of irregularities while issuing loans at Century Commercial Bank.