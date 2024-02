Singer Bhakta Raj Acharya has passed away.

Acharya breathed his last while being taken to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur on Monday, according to musician Hari Lamsal. He was 81.

His body will be kept at the Nepal Academy of Music and Drama on Tuesday for last respects.

Acharya, who was born in Dhankuta in 1943, was known as Bhajan Shiromani for his melodious devotional songs. He had lost his voice after an accident in 1990.