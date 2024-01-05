One dies in clash over city hospital dispute in Sarlahi

One person has died in a clash between the police and locals over a dispute regarding an under-construction city hospital in Sarlahi.

Sarlahi’s Chief District Officer Komal Prasad Dhamala told Setopati that 27-year-old Jay Shankar Sah of Barahathawa Municipality-6 was killed in a clash over the operation of the city hospital in Barahathawa Municipality on Friday.

“One person has died in the clash, the body is being held by the locals,” Dhamala said. “Attempts are being made to control the situation.”

The clash ensued after the police stopped locals unhappy over the ownership of the hospital building picketed the municipality office.

Deputy Mayor of Barahathawa Municipality Ram Babu Prasad Sah also told Setopati that the police and locals were involved in a clash.

There is dispute over whether the Madhes government or the municipality should run the hospital.

The municipality had called an all-party meeting for Friday to discuss the issue. But it postponed the meeting in view of the tense situation.

The agitating locals say that the hospital should be run by the municipality. They also shut the market on Friday over the issue.