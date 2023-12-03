International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 32nd International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed with various events on Sunday.

A morning procession was organized in Kathmandu to mark the occasion. The procession started from Bhadrakali and ended at Bhrikuti Mandap.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed on December 3 every year since its proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities".

Here are some pictures of the event in Kathmandu.