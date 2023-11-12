Six killed in Jeep accident in Nawalparasi East

Six people have died in a vehicle accident in Nawalparasi East.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bed Paudel at the District Police Office, six people were killed on the spot when the Jeep they were traveling in met with an accident at around 11:30 AM Sunday.

The Jeep with registration number Lu 1 Ja 3270 was heading to Kawasoti from Maldanda in Bolingtar Rural Municipality with seven people on board.

DSP Paudel said that the Jeep crashed into a house as the driver failed to negotiate a bend at Devchuli Municipality-9. He said that the accident appears to have been caused by overspeeding.

Among the deceased, three are men and three are women. Another person was severely injured in the accident and has been taken to Purano Medical College in Chitwan for treatment.

The driver has been identified as Chhan Bahadur Ale. Police said that the deceased have yet to be identified.