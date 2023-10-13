Plane bringing 253 Nepalis from Israel lands at 3 Friday morning

The Nepal Airlines plane carrying 253 Nepali nationals stranded in Israel has arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu early Friday morning.

The plane took off from Tel Aviv Airport in Israel Thursday afternoon landed at the TIA at three in the morning.

The 274-seater Airbus A-330-200 (9N ALZ) flight had taken off from the TIA with Foreign Minister NP Saud at 4 AM Thursday to bring back Nepalis stranded in Israel.

There are currently 4,500 Nepalis working as caregivers in Israel and are reported to be safe, while 265 Nepali students were pursuing their studies in agriculture and other disciplines there.

Ten of the students were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, in a surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday.