All 10 Nepalis killed in Israel were students

All 10 Nepalis killed in Saturday’s attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas were students, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed.

According to MoFA, the students were part of a group of 17 studying in Kibbutz Alumim, an area near the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. Three other students injured in the attack are undergoing treatment while three others are safe. One student is still missing after the attack, according to MoFA.

The students had gone to Israel from Far Western University to pursue agricultural studies under the Israel government’s “Learn and Earn” program a month ago.

According to MoFA, 4,500 Nepalis are currently working in Israel as caregivers and they are all safe. Similarly, 265 students are studying agriculture and other disciplines there.

The government is taking initiatives to rescue and repatriate Nepalis in Israel and make arrangements for treatment of the injured.

Foreign Minister NP Saud’s secretariat has informed that an aircraft has been kept on standby to bring the bodies of the deceased to Nepal.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Israel, Anand Sah of Dhanusha, Narayan Prasad Neupane and Ashish Chaudhary of Kailali, Lokendra Singh Dhami of Darchula, Rajesh Kumar Swarnakar of Sunsari, Ganesh Kumar Nepali of Bajhang, Dipesh Raj Bishta of Darchula, Rajan Phulara and Padam Thapa of Doti, and Prabesh Bhandari of Salyan were killed in Saturday’s attack by Hamas.

Bidhan Sejuwal of Salyan, Himanchal Kattel of Gorkha and Prabin Dangi of Dang are undergoing treatment while Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary and Birendra Chaudhary of Kailali and Pramod KC of Salyan are safe, the embassy said.

Bipin Joshi of Kanchanpur is still missing.