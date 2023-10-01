Doctor thrashed at KMC, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested on charge of thrashing doctors at the Kathmandu Medical College (KMC).

Dr Manish Khadka of KMC was beaten Sunday afternoon. Rupak Gautam, 22, and Saroj Gautam, 34, of Gulmi—and currently residing in Chabahil Kathmandu—have been arrested on charge of beating Dr Khadka, according to SP with Kathmandu Police Kumodh Dhungel.

The Gautams have been accused of beating Dr Khadka after he asked them to wait in line when they turned up at the outpatient department (OPD).

Doctors at KMC have started to protest after Dr Khadka was thrashed at the hospital.

Doctors at Sancho Hospital in Hetauda, Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and Madi Hospital in Chitwan have been thrashed in recent times. Doctors had been agitating demanding security and action against those attacking the doctors.

The government had then signed agreement with the Nepal Medical Association and resident doctors guaranteeing workplace security.