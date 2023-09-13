Racket that smuggled 60 kg of gold had already brought another 302 kg: CIB Chief Bajracharya

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has said that the racket that smuggled 60 kilograms of gold had smuggled a total of 362 kilograms of gold.

CIB Chief AIG Kiran Bajracharya said that the case was part of international organized crime with involvement of Nepali, Indian and Chinese citizens.

“Apart from the 60 kilograms of gold recovered that day, we have found another 302 kilograms smuggled in the name of Ready Trade Pvt Ltd,” AIG Bajracharya stated. “We are submitting investigation report demanding claims of Rs 3.50 billion.”

The CIB has completed investigations in the case and submitted the investigation report to the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu on Wednesday. It has made 50 defendants in the case.

The CIB has arrested 32 of those defendants while 18 are absconding. The arrested persons include 23 Nepalis and nine foreigners while the absconding 18 include 14 foreigners and four Nepalis.

The absconding defendants include Amala Rokka Magar with close connection with CPN (Maoist Center) leaders. Her Husband Dawa Tsering, who is a Belgian national, has been arrested though and is considered to be the biggest fish among those arrested until now.