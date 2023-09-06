KMC demolishes temporary structures on Exhibition Road (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has demolished temporary structures built near the Nepal Tourism Board building on Exhibition Road.

Inspector Nir Kumar Basnet of City Police informed that unauthorized temporary structures built on Exhibition Road were demolished on Tuesday.

"There are some temporary structures opposite the City Hall," Basnet said. "Those temporary structures were demolished."

The KMC has been demolishing unauthorized structures built in the city.

Here are some pictures taken on Tuesday.