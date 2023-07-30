Hotel Vienna promoter Dawa Tsering arrested in gold smuggling case

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) has arrested one person from Hotel Vienna in Thamel, Kathmandu, in connection with the gold smuggling case.

According to a source, a DRI team arrested Dawa Tsering from the hotel on Sunday morning. The hotel is registered in his wife’s name.

Tsering is a Belgian national of Nepali origin. The DRI arrested him after investigations showed that he was also connected to the huge quantity of gold that was seized from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 18.

The number of arrests in the case has reached 18 with Tsering’s arrest.

The DRI has also collected CCTV footage and computers from the hotel for further investigation.

“We have brought documents, computers, and CCTV footage,” the source said.