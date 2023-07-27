Smuggled gold yet to be weighed as Mint Division awaits letter from Department of Customs

The huge quantity of gold that had passed undetected through the customs at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu before being confiscated on July 18 has yet to be weighed.

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) had recovered a huge quantity of gold during inspection of cargo outside the TIA Customs Office on July 18.

The gold was brought on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong, hidden inside brake shoes used in scooters in a way that even the X-ray machine inside the TIA would not detect it. A total of 160 pieces of gold have been recovered, according to customs sources.

The DRI suspects that the consignment of brake shoes, ordered by Ready Trade Pvt Ltd, weighing a total of 155 kilograms could contain 80-100 kilograms of gold.

It had sent eight boxes containing the brake shoes to the Mint Division of Nepal Rastra Bank on July 20 for determining the actual quantity of gold, but further process has yet to begin.

According to Thaneshwar Acharya, director of the Mint Division, they have only kept the goods in their custody so far as removing the boxes, separating the gold from the brake shoes and melting it would require a letter from the Department of Customs (DoC). Acharya said that further process would move ahead only after they receive a letter from the DoC.

“It is in our custody for now. Separation and melting of gold won’t begin until the Customs’ letter arrives,” he said, adding that they would move ahead with further process in the presence of DoC representatives once the letter arrives.

According to a source, the DoC is preparing to send the letter within a few days.

Sixteen people, including a Chinese national and an Indian national, have been arrested so far in connection with the gold smuggling.

The DRI said that it is carrying out further investigation into the scam.