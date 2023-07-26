Man held over rape of minor inside parked bus at Sitapaila

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping a minor girl in Kathmandu.

Police arrested Manoj Maharjan of Nagarjun Municipality on Tuesday afternoon on rape charge. Maharjan is from Panchdhara in Nagarjun Municipality-2 but currently lives at Phasku in ward no. 6 of the same municipality.

According to police, Maharjan took a 13-year-old girl inside a bus parked at Sitapaila in Nagarjun Municipality-4 and raped her on July 15.

A team from the Swayambhu Police Circle arrested Maharjan after a rape complaint was lodged against him.

Police have moved ahead with their investigation after the court extended his custody.