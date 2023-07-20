Chinese national arrested in connection with gold smuggling scam

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI) arrested a Chinese national in connection with the gold smuggling scam on Wednesday.

According to a source, the Chinese national, Lin Zeqiang, could be the main man behind the smuggling.

“Investigation so far has shown him to be the main man. People above him could be arrested after further investigation,” the source said.

On Wednesday evening, a team from the DRI and the Armed Police Force raided the place where Lin lived and also seized his passports. He was arrested from the Immigration Office at TIA.

Lin has been living in Nepal for the past 4-5 months.

Police have already arrested six other people over their involvement in the incident.

Those arrested are Ram Kumar Bhujel and Dilip Bhujel of Dolakha, Harka Raj Rai of Bhojpur, Indian national Thapten Tsering, agent Rajan Rai and taxi driver Ashok Lama.

The DRI recovered a huge quantity of gold during inspection of cargo outside the TIA Customs Office on Tuesday. A total of 160 pieces of gold were recovered, according to customs sources.

But the DRI has stated that the exact quantity of gold has yet to be ascertained and estimated that it could be anything from 80-100 kilograms. “It is estimated to be 80-100 kilograms considering other goods connected to that. Additional investigations continue,” Dhungana told Setopati.

The DRI recovered the gold after being tipped off about the new style of gold smuggling. The gold was brought hidden inside brake shoes used in scooters in a way that even the X-ray machine inside the TIA would not detect it.

The gold was brought on a Cathay Pacific flight coming from Hong Kong, according to Dhungana.

The gold has been sent to the Nepal Rastra Bank to determine the actual quantity.