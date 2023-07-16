Madan Rai issues death threats to victims' witnesses (With audio)

Madan Rai, the founder of Shubhadra Madan (Shubham) Foundation who has been accused of sexually harassing girls staying with the foundation for study, has issued death threats to the victims’ guardians and witnesses in Kathmandu.

Setopati has obtained a recording of an audio call where Rai is heard telling Shivraj Singh (Rajveer) that he will kill four people if his private videos with his partners become public. Rajveer is the Kathmandu-based guardian of the girl who had filed a complaint against him with the police.

“Don’t worry about me, but those who are my partners, it’s a matter of their prestige. I won’t spare anybody if any video with them comes out, becomes public. I will kill [you]. I’ll first get hold of Tek, then the four of you,” Rai says in the audio.

Rai has threatened to kill Rajveer along with Basanti Rai, Usha Rai and Tek Bahadur Karki if videos with his partners become public.

Except Rajveer, the other three are former employees of Shubham Foundation. Basanti and Tek Bahadur are the witnesses of the victim girls.

Rajveer is the husband of Basanti, who has worked at Shubham Foundation since the beginning. As Rajveer is an Indian national, Rai speaks to him in Hindi.

In the audio, which is nearly 14 minutes long, Rai repeatedly threatens to kill the four of them if videos with his partners become public from anywhere.

Rajveer tells Rai that they don’t have any video.

“It’s okay if you don’t have it. It’s okay if you have it too. But if it comes out, it will come out through the four of you, and I will kill you,” Rai says. “Whatever happened till now, I have no grievances. But my partners have family, society, I won’t leave the four of you alive if it affects that.”

Rai was arrested on May 12 after one of the girls at Shubham Foundation lodged a complaint with the police accusing Rai of abusing her. A child sex abuse case was filed against him. The Khotang District Court released him on a bail of Rs 400,000 on June 5.

Rajveer says Rai keeps making threats to him over the phone.

“I get phone calls with such threats many times from Madan Rai,” Rajveer said. “I’m fed up.”

Tek Bahadur says he also gets such threats from Rai.

“I also get such threats. He says, ‘I will kill you, I will kill myself too’,” Tek Bahadur said. “We are the witnesses of the victim girls. That’s why he keeps threatening us.”