The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall over the past few days in the hill districts of Koshi Province has reached eight.

According to police, nine people have been injured while 29 others have gone missing.

The incessant rainfall have caused a huge loss of property and lives, with the Hewa Khela especially causing a lot of damage in the hill districts.

According to Koshi Province Police Office, Biratnagar, three people each in Taplejung and Panchthar and one each in Bhojpur and Sankhuwasabha have died so far. Five of them were buried in landslides.

The deceased are Mandip Rai (32) of Tyamkemayung-8, Bhojpur; Santosh Rai (26) of Panchkhapan-9, Sankhuwasabha; Juna Sauden (8) of Phalelung-4, Panchthar; Sanjog Limbu (28) of Phidim-11, Panchthar; Alisa Majhi (25) of Panchthar; and Ganesh Tamang (30), Keshar Rai (67) and Suresh Rai (36) of Phidingwa-6, Taplejung.

On Monday morning, a Nepal Army helicopter rescued 10 people of three families who were stranded in a landslide at Phedi in Yangwarak Rurul Municipality-1 of Panchthar.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Khatiwada at District Police Office, Panchthar, Naramaya Gurung (60), her grandson Sandip Gurung (16) and granddaughter, Krishna Bahadur Gurung (80) and his wife Dik Maya Gurung (60), his son Kajuhang Gurung (35) and daughter-in-law Sunita Gurung (30) were rescued by helicopter.

Similarly, Man Bahadur Gurung (43), his wife Man Kumari Gurung (44) and their daughter Sushma Gurung (16) were also rescued, DSP Khatiwada said.

According to Khatiwada, all of them have been kept at Bishnu Secondary School at Yangwarak Chyangthapu.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived at Tumlingtar of Sankhuwasabha on Monday for an inspection visit to areas affected by floods and landslides.

One person has died and more than 18 others have been missing in floods and landslides in Sankhuwasabha.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, Dahal inquired about relief and rescue works with the chief district officer of Sankhuwasabha.

Dahal directed government bodies in the district to carry out rescue, relief and search for the missing, and also appealed for help with volunteer organizations.

He said that the government will work swiftly to install Bailey bridges to connect the road network, to relocate the homeless immediately and arrange accommodation for them in the future as necessary.