Arrest warrant issued in name of rape-accused Judge Bhuwan Giri

An arrest warrant has been issued in the name of Judge Bhuwan Giri who has been accused of rape.

The Kapilvastu District Court on Tuesday issued the arrest warrant in the name of Giri who is currently working in the Judicial Council, according to court staffer Gokarna Lamsal.

Giri was earlier deployed at the Kapilvastu District Court. He was summoned to the Judicial Council in February.

A woman had taken a complaint with Kapilvastu Police in November 2022 claiming that Giri had raped her but the police had refused to lodge the complaint.

She later complained with the National Women’s Commission, the National Human Rights Commission and the Judicial Council.

She had also repeatedly demonstrated in front of the Supreme Court (SC) demanding Judge Giri be arrested.