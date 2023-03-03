Two arrested for Nov 28 attack on KMC Police chief Raju Pandey

Two persons have been arrested on the charge of attacking Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Police chief Raju Pandey in November of last year.

Police arrested two persons on Thursday on the charge of attacking Pandey, according to Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal, spokesperson for the District Police Range, Kathmandu (DPRK).

Pandey and other municipal police personnel were attacked when they went to evacuate the landless squatter settlement at Thapathali on November 28, 2022.

Pandey sustained head injuries and other police personnel were also injured in the attack.

Police on Thursday arrested Narayan Parishrami and Hukum Bahadur Lama, who were involved in the attack. Parishrami was arrested from Sunsari and Lama from Shankhamul of Kathmandu.

KMC had lodged a complaint with the DPRK after the incident.

Police are preparing to extend their custody for investigation of attempt to murder and criminal mischief.

KMC had also sought help from the Home Ministry sometime ago for removing landless squatters from the Bagmati River bank at Thapathali.