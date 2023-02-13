Transport workers to halt public transportation in Kathmandu Valley from Tuesday

Transport workers have said that they will not operate public transportation in the Kathmandu Valley from Tuesday.

Agitating transport workers made such an announcement issuing a statement on Monday evening.

According to Bhim Jwala Rai, chair of Nepal Transport Free Workers Organization, transport workers have taken to the streets in protest against the thuggery by New Buspark contractor Lhotse company. They have blocked traffic in Balaju by placing their vehicles on the road.

Rai said three transport workers’ associations held a joint agitation but they were physically assaulted during that period.

He said they had 10 demands which they had planned to make public but they launched the agitation after a group of about 30 people including the company’s general manager Sunil Kunwar and members Pankaj Malla and Himal Kunwar physically assaulted them.

The transport workers had warned of halting transportation, accusing traffic police of high-handedness including imposing fines against the law and suspending drivers’ licenses.

They have said that their demands should be addressed immediately. They have also said that their agitation will continue until a high-level task force is formed and starts work to address policy-level issues including law amendments.