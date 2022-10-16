Satya Mohan Joshi passes away

Historian and culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi has passed away.

Man of the century Joshi, 103, passed away at 7:09 Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at KIST Medical College and Teaching Hospital, Lalitpur, according to a family source.

Journalist Girish Giri, who is close to Joshi, has also confirmed his death through a tweet in the morning.

He was shifted back to the intensive care unit (ICU) Thursday morning after his oxygen saturation level dropped. The hospital had transferred the centenarian to the deluxe cabin from the ICU on Wednesday after some improvement in his health.

Joshi was admitted to the hospital on September 23 after complaining of health problems. He was also suffering from urine infection, and chronic chest and heart problems. Tests later showed that he had also contracted dengue.