Minor lodges rape complaint against Sandeep Lamichhane

A rape complaint has been filed by a minor against Nepali cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane on the day actor Paul Shah has been sentenced for two and a half years for child sexual abuse.

AIG Rabindra Singh Dhanuk at Kathmandu Valley Police Office confirmed that a rape complaint against Lamichhane has been received by District Police Range Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The girl is currently under police protection and has undergone health check-up.

“A rape complaint has been filed against Sandeep Lamichhane. It’s a minor’s complaint, I will give further details tomorrow,” Dhanuk told Setopati on Tuesday night. “The victim’s health check-up has also been performed already.”

The 17-year-old girl has complained that Lamichhane raped her at a hotel room in Kathmandu on August 21, a day before Lamichhane left for the bilateral series with Kenya, according to the police source. The girl claimed that she had gone to Nagarkot with Lamichhane on August 17 after being introduced to him through her friend.

Lamichhane left to play in the Carribean Premier League after leading the team to a 3-2 victory in the five-match Twenty20 series against Kenya. Rohit Kumar Paudel then led the Nepali team in the one-dayers in his absence.

A single bench of Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya of the Nawalpur District Court earlier on Tuesday acquitted Shah of rape but sentenced him for two and a half years and asked him to pay reparation of Rs 1 million to the victim.