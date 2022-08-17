5 killed in Darchula jeep accident

Five persons have been killed in a jeep accident in Darchula on Wednesday.

The jeep (Se 1 Ja 551) going to the district headquarters from Gokuleshwore had an accident at Ullani of Shailya Shikhar Municipality 6 at around 4:15 in the afternoon, according to Chief District Officer (CDO) of Darchula Dirgha Raj Upadhyaya.

The jeep had the accident at a turning and fell almost 500 meters below.

Four men and a woman have been killed in the accident while nine persons have been injured and are being treated at the hospital in Gokuleswhore. The jeep driver is also injured.