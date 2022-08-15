Banchare Danda locals withdraw agitation planned from Wednesday

The locals of Banchare Danda-Sisdole have withdrawn the agitation they had planned to start from August 17.

The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday had directed the Urban Development Ministry to implement the agreement reached with the locals.

According to Shreeram Dhungana, coordinator of the locals’ struggle committee, they withdrew their agitation following a decision to present a joint report to resolve the problem in the Cabinet within three months.

The government had been given until August 16 to implement past agreements.

Dhungana said that they decided to allow garbage to be transported to Banchare Danda after the government informed them about formation of a committee including technical consultants only a few days before the deadline.

“The government has instructed the committee to submit an objective report within three months,” he said. “We have been informed that the committee has started work.”

Dhungana said that they have lived with the risks posed by the waste all these years and will cooperate with the technical committee by giving suggestions and advice over the next three months.

“We have been tolerating the waste of Kathmandu Valley till now. When we have tolerated for so many years, now we will tolerate for three months too,” he said. “We will work toward finding a solution by cooperating with the technical team.”

He said that they are ready to help and give suggestions and advice to the committee anytime.

Dhungana said that their agitation has not stopped but only taken a different form. He added that they will continue to hold talks with different bodies every day to give them suggestions and put pressure on them until the report is submitted.