Two karate coaches repeatedly raped girl blackmailing her with video

It has been revealed that the two karate coaches arrested on the charge of raping a girl in Biratnagar had raped her on multiple occasions by blackmailing her with a video of the act.

Morang Police arrested Suraj Subedi of Biratnagar-4 and Binod Raut of Biratnagar-3 on Sunday after a 19-year-old girl studying nursing in a college in Biratnagar lodged a complaint with the police accusing them of taking her to a hotel and raping her.

Subedi and Raut are karate coaches of Sankhuwasabha and Morang, respectively. Both were appointed by the National Sports Council.

Among the two, Subedi has been accused of raping the girl in her rented room as recently as July 12.

Subedi and Raut have also been accused of raping the girl on multiple occasions before that by threatening to make a video of the act public.

According to police, Subedi and the girl have known each other for a year. Subedi had helped her during her college exam.

In June, he had gone to her room and both had drunk beer. Subedi had spiked her drink when she went outside to fetch water, according to police. He had then raped her while she was unconscious and also recorded a video of the act.

After raping her, Subedi had threatened to make the video public if she made noise.

Police said that Subedi and Raut later raped her multiple times by showing her the video and threatening to make it public.

In her complaint, the girl has accused them of taking her to a hotel in front of Birat Nursing Home and raping her in the month of Jestha (mid-May to mid-June).