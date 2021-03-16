20 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,947 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,259.

The country also reported 1,947 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 730,479. Similarly, 1,320 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 39,405.

A total of 8,667 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,749,484 across the country until now.